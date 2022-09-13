Pete Davidson hopes Kim Kardashian to know that he will be there

Pete Davidson hopes that his ex Kim Kardashian knows he’s “still there for her.”

Her former husband Kanye West’s online attacks her.

The former Saturday Night Live star feels “awful” for the reality TV star.

Pete Davidson trusts that his ex Kim Kardashian knows he’s “still there for her” in the midst of her previous spouse Kanye West’s online assaults.

The previous Saturday Night Live star feels “awful” for The Kardashians star as she’s being designated by the rapper in new floods of online assaults.

“Although Pete is somewhat relieved Kanye has kept his attacks against him to a minimum, he still feels awful for Kim that she’s been the main target of his online assaults,” a source told Hollywood Life.

“When they were together, Kim relied a lot on Pete to be there and support her every time Kanye would go on these rants,” the insider made sense of.

“He knows she has a ton of loved ones around right now, but he hopes that she knows he’ll still be there for her if she ever needs a friend to be there and listen.”

This comes following Ye’s new Instagram posts in which he publically slammed the unscripted television star and her family in a progression of posts by revealing screen captures of their past talks.

The insider proceeded to say that Pete trusts that Kanye will “just let it go and move on from bringing him into this drama.”

“He’s not happy about the whole situation and wouldn’t wish these circumstances on his worst enemy,” the source added.

“He knows it’s no longer his place to be involved, but he wishes there was something he could do to make Kanye stop,” the power source shared.

