Pete Davidson is having the time of his life post split from Kim

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian split up last month.

Martha Stewart recently spoke about the comedian’s relationship with her friend.

The former couple posed for a romantic photo together at the White House Correspondents Dinner.

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian split up last month after nine months of dating. While Kardashian recently referred to her ex as “cutie,” Davidson has yet to address his split. However, someone close to the comedian, none other than his close friend Martha Stewart, recently opened up on how he has been following his much-discussed split.

After shooting down dating rumours and saying that he’s like a son to her, Martha recently spoke about what Davidson has been up to. While speaking to E! News, the celebrity chef mentioned that he’s soon going to be a guest on her podcast and added, “He’s doing two movies at the present time. And he’s agreed to do my podcast, supposedly. ” She further continued, “He’s having the time of his life. This guy is a talented actor [and] comedian, and who is a bon vivant at the same time. He’s fun.”

Stewart previously discussed Kim and Pete’s relationship and posed for a romantic photo with the couple at the White House Correspondents Dinner, where the former couple made their first red carpet appearance together. She called them a “lovely pair” who “seem to have a wonderful affection for one another.”

Kim and Pete reportedly split up last month after spending time apart owing to a long distance relationship because Davidson has been busy shooting for his forthcoming projects while Kim has been busy with her business and photoshoots. The SKIMS founder recently stated that she is blissfully single and is currently enrolled in law school.

