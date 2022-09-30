Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Entertainment
  • Photos: Ertugrul star Esra Bilgic breaks internet with new pictures
Photos: Ertugrul star Esra Bilgic breaks internet with new pictures

Photos: Ertugrul star Esra Bilgic breaks internet with new pictures

Articles
Advertisement
Photos: Ertugrul star Esra Bilgic breaks internet with new pictures

Photos: Ertugrul star Esra Bilgic breaks internet with new pictures

Advertisement
  • Esra Bilgic is a popular Turkish actress.
  • Esra breaks the internet with new pictures.
  • Esra most recently appeared in the drama series Kanunsuz Topraklar with co-star Uur Güne.
Advertisement

Esra Bilgic, aka Halime Sultan, is a popular Turkish actress who rules millions of hearts with her beauty and charm. The diva recently treated her fans with ethereal photos.

Turning to her Instagram account, Esra smiled for the camera while wearing a casual-chic dress. She looked so cute! The actress can be seen vacationing in style and beaming with happiness.

The 29-year-old beautiful actress has an enthralling Instagram feed, which is adored by her massive fans. She has a huge fan following with 7 million followers on Instagram. She is currently seen in the drama serial Kanunsuz Topraklar also featuring co-star Uğur Güneş.

On the work front, Esra most recently appeared in the drama series Kanunsuz Topraklar with co-star Uur Güne. The drama’s debut took place on September 29, 2021.

Also Read

Esra Bilgic is ‘deeply saddened’ at the death of ‘Ertugrul’ Actor Ayberk Pekcan aka Artuk Bey
Esra Bilgic is ‘deeply saddened’ at the death of ‘Ertugrul’ Actor Ayberk Pekcan aka Artuk Bey

Esra Bilgiç, a renowned Turkish actress, says she is'saddened' by the death...

Advertisement

Catch all the Entertainment News, Turkish News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
King Charles III ''controversial coronation
King Charles III ''controversial coronation" to start a debate
Reveals Georgia will Be in a 'Whirlwind of Emotion' in Ginny & Georgia season 2
Reveals Georgia will Be in a 'Whirlwind of Emotion' in Ginny & Georgia season 2
Meghan Markle, Harry's docuseries failed to achieve target
Meghan Markle, Harry's docuseries failed to achieve target
Hania Aamir looks alluring in new bridal photoshoot
Hania Aamir looks alluring in new bridal photoshoot
Jen Shah opened up about her fears for her husband Sharrieff and son Omar
Jen Shah opened up about her fears for her husband Sharrieff and son Omar
Jessica Simpson looks adorable in her cheerleader jacket from 8th grade
Jessica Simpson looks adorable in her cheerleader jacket from 8th grade
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story