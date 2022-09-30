Photos: Ertugrul star Esra Bilgic breaks internet with new pictures

Esra Bilgic is a popular Turkish actress.

Esra breaks the internet with new pictures.

Esra most recently appeared in the drama series Kanunsuz Topraklar with co-star Uur Güne.

Esra Bilgic, aka Halime Sultan, is a popular Turkish actress who rules millions of hearts with her beauty and charm. The diva recently treated her fans with ethereal photos.

Turning to her Instagram account, Esra smiled for the camera while wearing a casual-chic dress. She looked so cute! The actress can be seen vacationing in style and beaming with happiness.

The 29-year-old beautiful actress has an enthralling Instagram feed, which is adored by her massive fans. She has a huge fan following with 7 million followers on Instagram. She is currently seen in the drama serial Kanunsuz Topraklar also featuring co-star Uğur Güneş.

