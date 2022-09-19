Photos from the Queen’s funeral

British Queen Elizabeth will laid to rest on Monday.

King Charles III joined the solemn procession.

Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin is visible in the Westminster Abbey in London.

On Monday, British Queen Elizabeth will be laid to rest following a state funeral attended by world leaders and a historic final ceremonial procession through crowded London streets.

Massive crowds gathered in almost complete stillness to witness the slow transfer of the Queen’s flag-draped coffin from Westminster Hall, where it had been lying in state since Wednesday, to a gun carriage.

Along with his three siblings, her eldest son and heir apparent, King Charles III, joined the solemn procession while clothed in traditional military dress.

Along with other senior royals, including Prince Harry, Prince William, the eldest son of Charles, accompanied them.

Next in line to the throne and William’s two eldest children, George and Charlotte, followed the coffin inside the abbey.

As the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II is transported on the Royal Navy’s State Gun Carriage from Westminster Abbey to Wellington Arch in London, Royal Navy sailors walk in front of and behind it.

Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin is visible in the Westminster Abbey in London-AFP.

King Charles and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, attend Queen Elizabeth’s state funeral and burial in London.

During Queen Elizabeth II’s State Funeral in London, members of the Buckingham Palace household pay their respects.

