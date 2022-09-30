Photos: Sabeeka Imam shares alluring pictures from Dubai

Sabeeka Imam is a British-Pakistani supermodel.

She has appeared in commercially successful films including Welcome to London, Jalaibee, Sherdil, Laaj, Muntazir, and Bhanwaray.

Sabeeka Imam has proven her worth in the modeling industry, which is not surprising given her beauty and intelligence. The British-Pakistani supermodel has numerous gems in her crown after being a brilliant star of the fashion world for many years.

Sabeeka was photographed vacationing this time, and the diva was seen enjoying the fun of her life while wearing vibrant and fashionable clothing. She captioned her post, “Calm is a superpower.”

The viral pictures are getting a lot of likes on social media, and there are also motivating comments from users. Her admirers reacted positively after her photos went viral.

On the work front, Imam is currently showcasing her acting skills in the drama Dushman. Imam also appeared in commercially successful films including Welcome to London, Jalaibee, Sherdil, Laaj, Muntazir, and Bhanwaray.

