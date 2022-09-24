Advertisement
Pics of King Charles with the official red box widely made fun of online

Articles
  • Charles photos show the new monarch sorting through palace documents in red boxes.
  • One Twitter user wrote: The acting. These staged photos are always hysterical to me.
  • Another said: “Because papers always fall gracefully into position like that after a box has been opened”.
King Charles III was recently photographed with an official red box, and the photos were widely circulated online. The new monarch was photographed sorting through palace documents in red boxes in the Eighteenth Century Room at Buckingham Palace.

One Twitter user commented on the photo, saying, “The acting. The accessories. These staged photos always make me laugh.”

“Yes…screen play…and then…sadly, reach out and touch the box, looking forlorn…

You nailed it!!! Meanwhile, in his first speech, he said he was grieving, and the camera panned to Camilla, who rolled her eyes,” another user pointed out. “Because papers always fall gracefully into position like that after a box [has] opened,” a third user remarked sarcastically.

Meanwhile, a few users rushed to defend the photos, writing: “As for’staged,’ there’s usually a degree of’staged’ in most photographs, especially of this nature because they’re ‘photographs,’ not moving images!!!”

Also Read

A young girl advised King Charles III to ‘do a backflip’
Australian network asked a young girl what advice she had for the...

