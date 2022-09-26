Advertisement
Pierce Brosnan celebrates wife 59th birthday with tropical photo

  • Pierce Brosnan celebrates wife Keely’s 59th birthday.
  • The actor called her his “dear darling” and thanked her for “so many years of love, life, work, and play”.
  • The photo is being liked by fans and has more than 104,619 likes this far.
Pierce Brosnan OBE is an Irish actor and film producer. He is best known as the fifth actor to play secret agent James Bond in the Bond film series.

The actor Pierce Brosnan’s wife celebrated her 59th birthday on Sunday, and he took to Instagram to share a nice note, “Happy Birthday my darling @KeelyShayeBrosnan. I love you dearly. So many years of love, life, work, and play. Onwards we go.”

 

The photo is being liked by fans and has more than 104,619 likes this far. Rita Wilson and Cindy Crawford were two of the notable people that left supportive messages for Keely.

“Nutty Keely, the loveliest ever, happy birthday!” Happy birthday, lovely, soulful @keelyshayebrosnan,” posted Wilson, 65, as Crawford, 56, said.

Also Read

Daniel Craig’s “No Time to Die” receives some criticism from Pierce Brosnan
Daniel Craig’s “No Time to Die” receives some criticism from Pierce Brosnan

The Irish actor, who played the 007 agents for seven years, from...

