Pierce Brosnan celebrates wife 59th birthday with tropical photo

Pierce Brosnan celebrates wife Keely’s 59th birthday.

The actor called her his “dear darling” and thanked her for “so many years of love, life, work, and play”.

The photo is being liked by fans and has more than 104,619 likes this far.

Pierce Brosnan OBE is an Irish actor and film producer. He is best known as the fifth actor to play secret agent James Bond in the Bond film series.

The actor Pierce Brosnan’s wife celebrated her 59th birthday on Sunday, and he took to Instagram to share a nice note, “Happy Birthday my darling @KeelyShayeBrosnan. I love you dearly. So many years of love, life, work, and play. Onwards we go.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pierce Brosnan (@piercebrosnanofficial)

Rita Wilson and Cindy Crawford were two of the notable people that left supportive messages for Keely.

“Nutty Keely, the loveliest ever, happy birthday!” Happy birthday, lovely, soulful @keelyshayebrosnan,” posted Wilson, 65, as Crawford, 56, said.

