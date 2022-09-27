Piers Morgan claims Harry and Meghan won’t bother King Charles

Piers Morgan questions the future of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle with the Firm.

Insists that “King Charles III doesn’t need the trouble”.

The 57-year-old was speaking on his show Uncensored on Monday night.

Piers Morgan, an outspoken television personality, has spoken out against Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s future with the Firm, claiming that “King Charles III doesn’t need the trouble.”

On Monday night, the former Goo Morning Britain anchor expressed his worry for King Charles III when discussing whether Prince Harry and Meghan Markle deserve to preserve their titles.

On his programme Uncensored, the 57-year-old was joined by novelist Katie Nicholl and royal journalist Tom Bower to examine whether the Duke and Duchess of Sussex may ever return.

The piece follows news that Harry was editing his book, which is set to be published in November.

“It basically boils down to one question, is there any way back for these two?” Morgan asked.”

Tom replied, “Absolutely not and I don’t think they want to come back either. They have made their mark..,” adding, “I think he [Harry] will follow her [Meghan].”

“I don’t think there’s no evidence that they are a pair… tied at the hip and I think the question now is just how hard the book will be.”

“Harry’s book is out in November because it ties in with The Crown on Netflix.”

“I think Netflix documentaries will come out as well, it’ll be explosive.”

Piers quickly focused on Harry and Meghan’s royal titles and whether they should be allowed to maintain them.

“Charles is willing to give them their titles which are rightfully theirs,” Katie weighed in. “But it comes with a caveat and they have to prove they can be trusted.

“And as Tom said, we’re going to have documentaries and everything in the autobiography.”

“I think he will not make the children Prince and Princess,” Tom replied before adding: “And then he will say, ‘We are taking away the Sussex titles’.”

“I think if they’re going to keep trashing the Royal Family and the monarchy, they shouldn’t have the titles,” Piers argued.

“If you want to be celebrities and make your money that way, fine, you can’t do it without royal titles.”

Katie went on to say that titles “matter” to King Charles and that the issue of the titles will be considered when the Queen’s time of sorrow ended.

“Well, it’s over now so let’s wait and see what happens,” she said.

“Charles is very aware that he is riding on this wave of popularity at the moment.

“There is a lot of sympathy, there’s a lot of will to the Royal Family.”

“But that won’t be forever,” she continued. “He’s got a lot of work to do in a short amount of time and he needs to protect the brand.”

Airing his concern for the monarch, Piers stated, “He just doesn’t need the headache. He has so many other things he has to worry about.”

