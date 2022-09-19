Piers Morgan will never stop picking fights with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

particularly after they have distanced themselves from the royal family since the year 2020.

The funeral of Queen Elizabeth took place on Monday, September 19, and as he was reporting live from the event

Advertisement

Piers Morgan will never stop picking fights with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, particularly after they have distanced themselves from the royal family since the year 2020.

The funeral of Queen Elizabeth took place on Monday, September 19, and as he was reporting live from the event, he couldn’t help but yell at the two people for discussing about the inner workings of the royal family when they should have kept their lips shut.

Meghan Markle, with Harry’s approval, trashed the royal family by calling them racist. Meghan Markle smeared the royal family with that comment. ” “She did it immediately after Prince Philip was brought to the hospital, knowing that none of them could answer since they don’t respond to this,” I added. “I can’t forgive easily.”

“The final two years of the queen’s life were spent dealing with these two going public, assaulting the royal family and the monarchy,” he said. “When I see them, especially Meghan Markle, at all these events this week, I believe a lot of British people find it hard to stomach because they think, ‘You made the Queen’s life so awful the last two years of her life.'”

Sharon Osbourne agreed with Morgan about Meghan and Harry stressing the Queen in recent years.

“She should’ve just had peace — peace just to be with her family,” Osbourne said. “It just is heartbreaking.”

Advertisement

Also Read Piers Morgan hosts Queen’s burial Piers Morgan presided over US coverage of the Queen's burial. He attacked...