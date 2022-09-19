Piers Morgan hosts Queen’s burial

Piers Morgan presided over US coverage of the Queen’s burial.

He attacked Harry and Meghan.

He hoped Prince Harry “wakes up”.

Advertisement

This morning, Piers Morgan presided over US coverage of the Queen’s burial, but he attacked Harry and Meghan even before they arrived at the service.

Prince Harry’s planned biography, which he warned may be “extremely detrimental” to his father King Charles, was brought up by the speaker, who acknowledged that he could have some sympathy with how the Duke of Sussex had been regarded in a “less favorable” manner to Prince Andrew.

He snarled that Meghan was a “lost cause” and admitted that he hoped Prince Harry “wakes up”.

We’ve all been watching this soap opera drama, and the truth is that it’s difficult to ignore them, he added, joining Fox News in the US. When you have this rebellious royal family wanting to devour both sides of the royal cake.

However, there have been several instances this week where you might be able to feel some pity for Prince Harry due to the way he handled things with his disgraced uncle Prince Andrew.

Prince Andrew, Harry’s disgraced uncle who is also no longer a working royal, is said to have received special permission to wear his uniform at a vigil held for the Queen on Friday that was attended by her four children despite being barred from doing so at previous ceremonial events.

Advertisement

Palace officials are said to have intervened after learning of this.

Piers said, speaking of Harry’s future book, “I hope something wakes up inside of him… I wish he will pop the book.

She’s definitely a lost cause in this because she just wants to be rich and famous, Piers scoffed of Meghan.

He remarked, “That’s the worry,” in response to one of his co-hosts’ jest that they had put off publishing the book so they could add more chapters.

In order to view some of the tributes left at Windsor Castle, Harry and Meghan got back together with the Prince and Princess of Wales.

Prince William reportedly did not comply on King Charles’ directions when he sent a dramatic last-minute communication to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex asking them to watch the tributes.

Advertisement

Despite the fact that the trust is “gone,” the Cambridges and Sussexes are reportedly in “truce,” a royal insider alleged.

Also Read Piers Morgan happy over Prince Harry and William vigil reunion Piers Morgan posted a picture of Prince Harry and Prince William at...