Piers Morgan is barfing at Kim’s bare behind side photoshoot

Piers Morgan is reportedly barfing at Kim Kardashian’s

The British journalist admits he was disgusted by the 41-year-old’s of position to represent the ‘American Dream’.

Piers later added how the mother-of-four was barely recognizable from severe and deeply unflattering facial airbrushing.

Advertisement

Piers Morgan is reportedly ‘barfing’ at Kim Kardashian’s nude behind-the-backside photograph.

The British journalist admits he was ‘disgusted’ by the 41-year-choice old’s of position to represent the ‘American Dream.’

Piers later added how the mother-of-four was “barely recognizable from severe and deeply unflattering facial airbrushing” and “her pants pulled down and her ginormous and gravitationally challenged naked backside bursting out of the top”.

Writing in the NY Post, Piers continued: “My first thought when I saw it was to burst into derisive laughter, which is my usual reaction to anything the Kardashians ever do.

“But my second thought was one of genuine disgust.”

The former GMB host admitted that the photographs made him feel like “barfing” and called them “horribly disrespectful and indecent.”

Advertisement

Also Read Piers Morgan insults Meghan Markle by saying that she is “sinking her claws into halfwit Harry.” In a blistering new essay, Piers Morgan blasts Meghan Markle for having...