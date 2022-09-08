Piers Morgan makes major remark regards to Queen’s health

Piers Morgan pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II on Twitter.

Former Good Morning Britain host says he ‘can’t fathom Britain’ without her.

News leaked that the Queen is being monitored by doctors as her health deteriorates.

Piers Morgan, Britain’s outspoken TV host, has paid a touching tribute to Queen Elizabeth II following news that her health has deteriorated, with her family flying to be with her.

In a message, the former Good Morning Britain host stated that he “can’t fathom Britain” without Her Majesty, following the revelation that the Queen is getting medical monitoring while her family flocks to her.

I can’t even imagine Britain without this Queen.

Very unsettling day. — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) September 8, 2022

Piers has also updated his profile image to a vintage photo of himself with the Queen when the two appear considerably younger.

Piers took to Twitter and sent a heartfelt message that read, “I can’t even imagine Britain without this Queen. Very unsettling day.”

Fans and followers of the broadcaster reacted quickly to his comments, with many agreeing with him, with one writing, “True of the entire Commonwealth I’m sure Piers, as I sit here in Canada with tears leaking.”

“Whether you’re a royalist or not, she is someone’s mum, granny and great grandmother. She is the heart of a family who’s coming towards the end of her life and this is sad news,” another reacted.

Piers Morgan’s remark came shortly after news leaked that the Queen was being monitored by doctors as her health deteriorated.

