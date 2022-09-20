Piers Morgan recalls Queen Elizabeth, shares moment

Piers Morgan covered Queen Elizabeth’s funeral.

She was carried past tens of thousands of mourners to her final resting place.

Morgan posted a throwback image of herself with the Queen on Twitter.

After Queen Elizabeth’s funeral on Monday, former morning show Britain host Piers Morgan gave a heartfelt tribute to her.

Morgan, who covered the entire funeral for a television network, posted a throwback image of herself with the Queen on Twitter.

“An incredible honor to cover the Queen’s funeral,” he tweeted.

The entire day was the most astonishing, poignant, and spectacular event I have ever witnessed, and it was a beautifully appropriate tribute to our greatest monarch.

Continuing, the outspoken journalist declared, “I’ll always be grateful for what she done for our nation. RIP, Queen Elizabeth II.

Advertisement An incredible honour to cover the Queen’s funeral. The whole day was the most extraordinary, spectacular & moving event I’ve ever seen, and a wonderfully fitting tribute to our greatest Monarch. I’ll be forever grateful for all she did for this country. RIP Queen Elizabeth II. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/zR3CBWJzzY — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) September 19, 2022

At a historic royal funeral attended by international leaders on Monday, Britain bid farewell to Queen Elizabeth II. She was then ceremoniously carried past tens of thousands of mourners to her final resting place.

The Dean of Windsor presided over a private burial in the King George VI Memorial Chapel.

