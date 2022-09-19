Police in Iran beat a woman to death

A 22-year-old Iranian woman died on Friday. She had been arrested by the police unit in Iran that is in charge of making sure women follow the strict dress code. She was arrested because she didn’t follow the rules about the hijab.

Eyewitnesses say that Mahsa Amini was beaten in a police van on Tuesday when she was taken into custody in Tehran.

Photos of Mahsha in a hospital bed have gone viral. They show the young woman in a coma with her head wrapped in bandages and tubes in her nose and mouth to help her breathe.

Police have denied that she was killed by being hit, saying that Ms. Amini “suddenly had a heart problem.”

But her father has said that the police are wrong. “According to the authorities, my daughter had long-term health problems. “I disagree with these claims because my daughter was healthy and in good shape,” Amini’s father told the pro-reform news site Emtedad on Sunday.

As Iranians were angry about Amini’s death on Sunday, MahsaAmini became one of the most popular hashtags on Persian-language Twitter. By Sunday afternoon, there were 1.63 million tweets with the hashtag.

At least 30 people were hurt when angry people took to the streets to protest. People are protesting against the strict hijab laws and the “guidance patrol” that Iran has.

