Pooja Bhatt discusses the criticism that Brahmastra has received

With her performances in movies like Daddy, Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahin, Prem Deewane, Phir Teri Kahani Yaad Aayee, Sadak, and many more, Pooja Bhatt has earned the hearts of everyone. Pooja has always been outspoken about her beliefs, and she recently discussed the criticism that Brahmastra, the newly released film starring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, is receiving.

Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, Nagarjuna Akkineni, and Shah Rukh Khan all make guest appearances in the Ayan Mukerji-directed movie. In the first film in a trilogy called Brahmastra Part One- Shiva, Alia Bhatt portrays Ranbir’s love interest, Isha, while Ranbir plays the part of Shiva.

Pooja claimed in an interview with Indian Express that hatred is only present online and not in movie theatres. “Social media is where all the vitriol is because it’s free.

But purchasing a ticket is expensive. You don’t purchase a ticket with the hopes that the movie would be subpar. They let us know when we disappoint them. They cheer us on and show us so much love when we don’t,” she continued.

