Pooja Bhatt responds to Cyrus Mistry’s passing in a car accident

Pooja Bhatt is an actress and director who is well known for sharing her ideas on social media, and has responded to the recent debate around using seat belts while driving. Cyrus Mistry, a former chairman of Tata Sons, recently died in an automobile accident. He reportedly didn’t have his seat belt on.

Pooja used Twitter to emphasise the value of seat belts as well as the need to repair potholes and broken roads.

She tweeted, “All this talk of seat-belts & air bags. Important? Yes! But more so is fixing potholes & damaged roads. When will the usage of substandard material to build our roads,highways,freeways be deemed criminal. Also maintaining those roads once built & inaugurated with pomp is key.” Have a look:

All this talk of seat-belts & air bags. Important? Yes! But more so is fixing potholes & damaged roads. When will the usage of substandard material to build our roads,highways,freeways be deemed criminal. Also maintaining those roads once built & inaugurated with pomp is key 🙏 — Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) September 7, 2022

Soon after she shared the post, a lot of users were seen reacting to it. One of the users wrote, “Absolutely true. While seat belt is important, good planning and execution of roads and maintenance is job of administration….which sadly they don’t do most of the times.”

Another user wrote, “Precisely..putting the onus only on the seat belts & airbags won’t make it safer. Every aspects of road transportation has to be augmented starting with making it mandatory for the builders to use better materials for building roads, etc. Fixing the existing ones is bare minimum.”

After hearing about Cyrus Mistry’s passing, Dia Mirza recently asked everyone to buckle up. Tweeted she, “I beg you to wear your seat belts. Teach your children to wear seat belts. It saves lives.”

Pooja is prepared to appear in “Chup: The Revenge of the Artist” on the professional front. Along with Sunny Deol, Dulquer Salmaan, and Shreya Dhanwanthary, it is directed by R Balki.

