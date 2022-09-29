Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Entertainment
  • Pooja Hegde exhibits her inner diva while wearing lovely green gown
Pooja Hegde exhibits her inner diva while wearing lovely green gown

Pooja Hegde exhibits her inner diva while wearing lovely green gown

Articles
Advertisement
Pooja Hegde exhibits her inner diva while wearing lovely green gown

Pooja Hegde exhibits her inner diva while wearing lovely green gown

Advertisement
  • Pooja Hegde will be starring alongside Mahesh Babu in Trivikram Srinivas’ SSMB28.
  • The movie’s financing was provided by S Radhakrishna through his company, Haarika and Hassine Creations.
  • The Sarkaru Vaari Paata actor shot some difficult action scenes that were choreographed by AnbAriv experts.
Advertisement

Pooja Hegde has successfully established her status as a fashionista with some impressive dress choices both on and off the screen. 

A video of the Radhe Shyam actor attracting attention while wearing a sleeveless green gown recently circulated on social media. Her little cosmetics and high bun improved the appearance.

The Beast actor wore this most recent outfit to a function in Hyderabad. The celebrity even posted a few behind-the-scenes photos from the event on her Instagram page.

On the professional front, Pooja Hegde will be starring alongside Mahesh Babu in Trivikram Srinivas’ film SSMB28.

Also Read

Karan Johar reveals how he handles hate online
Karan Johar reveals how he handles hate online

Karan Johar opened up about his mental health on his chat show...

The first schedule of the eagerly anticipated drama has been completed by the producers, but the most recent rumours surrounding the project indicate that the second schedule will begin on October 10 of this year.

Advertisement

Click here to watch video.

In the original schedule for SSMB28, the Sarkaru Vaari Paata actor shot some difficult action scenes that were choreographed by AnbAriv experts. The movie’s financing was provided by S Radhakrishna through his company, Haarika and Hassine Creations, and its music was composed by renowned musician S Thaman.

Also Read

Vikram Vedha makers claim Hrithik and Saif starrer is ‘completely different’ from Tamil version
Vikram Vedha makers claim Hrithik and Saif starrer is ‘completely different’ from Tamil version

Vikram Vedha, starring Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan, is the centre...

PS Vinod oversaw the drama’s cinematography division. The actress and the celebrity previously collaborated on the 2019 action drama Maharshi, according to the uninitiated.

Additionally, Pooja Hegde has been cast as the lead actress in Jana Gana Mana, directed by Puri Jagannadh. In the upcoming action comedy, she will be teamed with Vijay Deverakonda, the star of Liger.

Regarding her upcoming Bollywood projects, Pooja Hegde has two intriguing films in development, including Cirkus starring Ranveer Singh and Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, which stars Salman Khan.

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Prince Harry labelled as 'puppet' of Meghan Markle
Prince Harry labelled as 'puppet' of Meghan Markle
Don Williams, dead at 100
Don Williams, dead at 100
Prince Harry mocked for recent comment on father King Charles
Prince Harry mocked for recent comment on father King Charles
Prince Harry has no plans of returning to royal family
Prince Harry has no plans of returning to royal family
Prince Harry's memoir to be
Prince Harry's memoir to be "particularly hard on Prince William'
Todd Chrisley promises 'nothing is off limits'
Todd Chrisley promises 'nothing is off limits'
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story