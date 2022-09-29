Pooja Hegde will be starring alongside Mahesh Babu in Trivikram Srinivas’ SSMB28.

Pooja Hegde has successfully established her status as a fashionista with some impressive dress choices both on and off the screen.

A video of the Radhe Shyam actor attracting attention while wearing a sleeveless green gown recently circulated on social media. Her little cosmetics and high bun improved the appearance.

The Beast actor wore this most recent outfit to a function in Hyderabad. The celebrity even posted a few behind-the-scenes photos from the event on her Instagram page.

The first schedule of the eagerly anticipated drama has been completed by the producers, but the most recent rumours surrounding the project indicate that the second schedule will begin on October 10 of this year.

In the original schedule for SSMB28, the Sarkaru Vaari Paata actor shot some difficult action scenes that were choreographed by AnbAriv experts. The movie’s financing was provided by S Radhakrishna through his company, Haarika and Hassine Creations, and its music was composed by renowned musician S Thaman.

PS Vinod oversaw the drama’s cinematography division. The actress and the celebrity previously collaborated on the 2019 action drama Maharshi, according to the uninitiated.

Additionally, Pooja Hegde has been cast as the lead actress in Jana Gana Mana, directed by Puri Jagannadh. In the upcoming action comedy, she will be teamed with Vijay Deverakonda, the star of Liger.

Regarding her upcoming Bollywood projects, Pooja Hegde has two intriguing films in development, including Cirkus starring Ranveer Singh and Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, which stars Salman Khan.