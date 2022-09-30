Pooja Hegde is serene while wearing lovely white dress, Photos

Pooja Hegde attended an event in Mumbai wearing an angelic white gown and stiletto heels.

She will join the second schedule of Trivikram Srinivas’ SSMB28 this October.

The highly anticipated drama’s first schedule is already complete, and rumoured to start on October 10.

Advertisement

Pooja Hegde attends an event in Mumbai and looks stunning in a white gown. She is among the most fashionable actors in the industry.

She has a knack for catching people’s attention with her stylish looks. The Beast actress once more displayed her fashion sense as she appeared at a Mumbai event.

She was stunning in an angelic white gown, which she accessorised with wavy hair, hoop earrings, and stiletto heels. Her matte makeup complemented her daytime attire well.

Also Read Kriti Sanon to wake up early in the morning for THIS reason Since Kriti Sanon's Mimi won her multiple honours, she hasn't looked back....

The Radhe Shyam actress wore a green gown with no sleeves, a high bun, and minimal makeup yesterday.

On social media, she even posted a sneak peak of the outfit she will wear to an event in Hyderabad. These two outfits are ideal for a formal evening.

Advertisement

In terms of her professional obligations, Pooja Hegde will star in Trivikram Srinivas’ SSMB28 with Mahesh Babu. The highly anticipated drama’s first schedule is already complete, and it is now being rumoured that the second schedule will start on October 10 of this year.

Also Read Ishita Dutta opens up on her role in Drishyam 2 Ishita Dutta, renowned for her performance in Drishyam, is enthusiastic for Drishyam...

Advertisement

In the first schedule, the producers choreographed and shot a few fast-paced action scenes with the Sarkaru Vaari Paata star. Now. Pooja Hegde will join the second schedule as well.

The project, which was funded by S Radhakrishna and produced by Haarika and Hassine Creations, is the actress and superstar’s second collaboration after their 2019 film Maharshi.

Regarding the technical team, S Thaman composed the soundtrack for the film, while PS Vinod shot the drama.

Pooja Hegde has also agreed to take the lead role in Jana Gana Mana, directed by Puri Jagannadh. In the action comedy, she will appear on screen alongside Vijay Deverakonda.

On the other hand, her Bollywood schedule features the films Cirkus, starring Ranveer Singh, and Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, starring Salman Khan.