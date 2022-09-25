Pooja Hegde shares cozy pic on her day off

Advertisement
  • Pooja Hegde enjoys her time off and spends it reading in a bathrobe.
  • Next, she will act with Mahesh Babu in SSMB28, directed by Trivikram Srinivas.
  • The much-anticipated drama has already shot its first schedule.
Pooja Hegde has numerous projects going on. However, the Radhe Shyam actress enjoys her time off. Yesterday, she shared her weekend plans on Instagram. Acharya star spent her day off reading in a bathrobe. Her Saturday plans show how to relax. This post was titled “Day off #unwind #home”

Next, Pooja will act with Mahesh Babu in SSMB28, directed by Trivikram Srinivas. The much-anticipated drama has already shot its first schedule. During the primary schedule, Mahesh Babu shot action sequences choreographed by KGF’s AnbAriv. SSMB28’s second programme will start after Dussehra. According to reports, She will join the second schedule.

See the post below:

 

Mahesh Babu and Pooja Hegde previously cooperated on Maharshi. Beast actor is working with Trivikram Srinivas for the third time after 2018’s Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava and 2020’s Ala Vaikunthapurramloo. SSMB28 is produced by S Radhakrishna under Haarika & Hassine Creations with music by S Thaman and photography by PS Vinod.

She will also feature in Puri Jagannadh’s Jana Gana Mana with Vijay Deverakonda.

Her Bollywood projects include Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and Cirkus alongside Ranveer Singh.

