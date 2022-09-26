Advertisement
  Poonam Dhillon claims she used to find comments about her appearance annoying
  • Poonam Dhillon made her debut with the 1978 film.
  • The compliments she used to receive were more about her looks than her acting skills.
  • This would irritate her a lot, she told Siddharth Kannan.
Poonam Dhillon is an Indian actress and politician. A former Femina Miss India, she is best known for her 1979 film Noorie. Some of her well-known films include Red Rose, Dard, Romance, and many more.

In her early days in the film industry, Poonam Dhillon recalls that she was frequently praised for her appearance, which greatly irritated her. At the age of 16, the actor made her acting debut in Trishul in 1978, and she quickly rose to fame. But the compliments she used to get were more focused on her appearance than on her acting abilities.

She told Siddharth Kannan, “The compliment that I used to get was, ‘oh you are so beautiful,’ and critics would also write that.’ I would think what kind of compliment is this, I have no contribution to it. This face, this skin, this hair, or whatever is God’s gift, my parents’ gift. So I wanted compliments for my acting, not for looks. That compliment used to irritate me.”

When asked if people didn’t take her acting seriously because of how she looked, Poonam said, “In the beginning, I really did not know anything about acting, because I was 15-16 years old, never done acting, so I was very raw, very inexperienced. But even when I started understanding acting, and started giving performances, it was like oh she is so beautiful. Go further than that. It took a couple of years for people to start understanding that this is also needed.”

