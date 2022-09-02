Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Popular clotting brand is under fire for bold photoshoot 

Popular clotting brand is under fire for bold photoshoot 

Articles
Advertisement
Popular clotting brand is under fire for bold photoshoot 

Popular clotting brand is under fire for bold photoshoot 

Advertisement

One of the most well-known Pakistani designers, Zara Shahjahan is renowned for her vintage-inspired designs that exhibit the highest levels of craftsmanship, unmatched fabric quality, and meticulous attention to detail. Because of its bridals, unstitched items, and ready-to-wear lines, Zara Shahjahan is regarded as being luxurious and specialised. Due to her knowledge of several cultural fashion styles over the years, her design firm has expanded across national boundaries.

Models Eman Suleman and Sauban Umais appeared in the recent unveiling of Zara Shahjahan’s newest “Humraaz” wedding formal collection for 2022. The most recent collection, Humraaz, is a tribute to love, which is characterised by the closeness of secrets exchanged by lovers and friends.

Look at that!

Advertisement

The audience was ready to react as soon as the images appeared on social media. Because the photos show the model wearing a deep-necked dress, internet users criticised the clothing company for encouraging obscenity in the name of fashion. Additionally, their terrible photoshoot and indecent pose attracted a lot of criticism. The internet community also urged us to boycott companies that normalise obscenity.

Check out the reviews we’ve gathered here from the general public!

Advertisement

Brand Zara Shahjahan Under Fire For Promoting Vulgarity

Brand Zara Shahjahan Under Fire For Promoting Vulgarity

Brand Zara Shahjahan Under Fire For Promoting Vulgarity

Brand Zara Shahjahan Under Fire For Promoting Vulgarity

Brand Zara Shahjahan Under Fire For Promoting Vulgarity

Brand Zara Shahjahan Under Fire For Promoting Vulgarity

Advertisement

Brand Zara Shahjahan Under Fire For Promoting Vulgarity

Also Read

Aiman and Minal clothing brand criticized for ‘worst stitching quality’
Aiman and Minal clothing brand criticized for ‘worst stitching quality’

Aiman and Minal also run a clothing brand aside from their acting...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Vivek Oberoi enjoys Abida Parveen's music at a recent live event
Vivek Oberoi enjoys Abida Parveen's music at a recent live event
Mira Rajput reveals what's in her meal as she devours undhiyu
Mira Rajput reveals what's in her meal as she devours undhiyu
Saira Banu gets emotional on Dilip Kumar’s 100 birth anniversary
Saira Banu gets emotional on Dilip Kumar’s 100 birth anniversary
Nargis Fakhri get annoyed on why people care about her dating life
Nargis Fakhri get annoyed on why people care about her dating life
Prince William, Kate Middleton to welcome fourth child
Prince William, Kate Middleton to welcome fourth child "with open arms"
Mahira Khan, Humaima Malick and others join AI image trend
Mahira Khan, Humaima Malick and others join AI image trend
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story