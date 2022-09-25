Post Malone postpones boston tour stop: ‘I Feel Horrible’

Post Malone fans in Boston got some bad news on Saturday.

Malone, 27, shared on his Instagram Story and Twitter that he woke up with a “stabbing pain” and was having a difficult time breathing.

Malone said he wouldn’t be able to give fans the show they paid for, though he promised.

Fans of Post Malone in Boston got bad news on Saturday when the performer said he had to cancel that night's show at the TD Garden because he was in the hospital.

Malone, who is 27 years old, said on his Instagram Story and Twitter that he woke up with a “stabbing pain” and had trouble breathing.

“I love you all so much, Boston. On tour, I usually wake up around 4 p.m., and today I woke up to a cracking sound on the right side of my body “the composer wrote. “Last night I felt so good, but today I feel so different from how I did before. I’m having a hard time breathing, and every time I breathe or move, I feel like I’m being stabbed.”

Malone said that he wouldn’t be able to give fans the show they paid for because he was in pain, but he promised to make up for it later.

“Everyone’s tickets for tonight’s show will still be good for the new date we’re making plans for right now. I’m so f——— sorry again, “He put words on paper. “I love y’all so much. I’m really sorry, but I promise I’ll make this right. I love you Boston, I’ll see you soon.”

