Post Malone takes ‘nasty fall’ onstage before finishing show

Grammy nominee Post Malone fell onstage and cracked three of his ribs.

He reportedly got back up and finished the show. Talk of Shame host Kiki Monique says he was given a beer by an audience member after the incident.

A rep for Malone has not yet responded to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Post Malone is an American rapper, singer, and songwriter. Known for his variegated vocals, Malone has gained acclaim for blending genres and subgenres of hip hop, pop, R&B, and trap.

The Grammy Award candidate, 27, fell onstage Saturday in St. Louis during his Twelve Carat Tour. He reportedly got up and finished the event.

Monique wrote on Instagram, “PostMalone is currently on his Twelve Carat Tour and last night in St. Louis he bit it hard when he fell through a hole in the stage. Fans were immediately concerned and medics rushed to help him. Some users online said he cracked three of his ribs.”

“Post returned to the stage, apologized to everyone and, according to audience members, someone handed him a beer, he took a swig and continued the show like a true rock star.”

“Still no confirmation on his exact condition and how this affects the rest of his tour which is scheduled to continue tonight in Columbus, OH.”

