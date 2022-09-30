Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Prabhas with a bow and arrow in First Look of Adipurush

Prabhas with a bow and arrow in First Look of Adipurush

Articles
Advertisement
Prabhas with a bow and arrow in First Look of Adipurush

Prabhas with a bow and arrow in First Look of Adipurush

Advertisement
  • This film has been eagerly anticipated.
  • Fans’ enthusiasm has risen since this Om Raut directorial was unveiled.
  • The film’s celebrity cast makes it hard to wait.
Advertisement

Adipurush is another 2018 hit. This film has been eagerly anticipated. Fans’ enthusiasm has risen since this Om Raut directorial was unveiled. The film’s celebrity cast makes it hard to wait. Prabhas shared the first look of Adipurush on Instagram today. Kriti Sanon, Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, and Sunny Singh feature.

Prabhas posted the first poster for Adipurush on Instagram. On the poster, Prabhas is kneeling while holding a bow and arrow and pointing it toward the sky. He poses in front of a beautiful background with his new avatar and looks great. Prabhas wrote on this poster, “|| Aarambh ||Join us as we begin a magical journey on the Sarayu River Bank in Ayodhya, UP. #AdipurushInAyodhya Join us on Oct. 2 at 7:11 PM to see the first poster and teaser for our movie. #AdipurushTeaser The movie #Adipurush comes out in IMAX and 3D on January 12, 2023. .”

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Prabhas (@actorprabhas)

Advertisement

Adipurush is being filmed in both Hindi and Telugu at the same time by T-Series Films and Retrophiles. The movie is set to come out on January 12, 2023, in Telugu, Hindi, and dubbed versions in Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and other Indian and foreign languages. It is said to be one of the most expensive movies ever made in India.

Kriti will next appear in Ganapath: Part 1 with Tiger Shroff, Bhediya with Varun Dhawan, and Shehzada with Kartik Aaryan. Saif is filming Vikram Vedha with Hrithik Roshan. Prabhas will next appear in Salaar and Project K alongside Shruti Haasan.

Also Read

Adipurush teaser to debut on Navratri starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan 
Adipurush teaser to debut on Navratri starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan 

One of the greatest and most anticipated pan-Indian movies right now is...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Throwback: Alizeh Shah’s killer dance video on 'Dilbar' goes viral
Throwback: Alizeh Shah’s killer dance video on 'Dilbar' goes viral
Mohib Mirza tells Sanam Saeed how he feels about her
Mohib Mirza tells Sanam Saeed how he feels about her
Sajal Aly and Bilal Abbas Khan's Kuch Ankahi OST
Sajal Aly and Bilal Abbas Khan's Kuch Ankahi OST
Wehem Drama final episode public reactions
Wehem Drama final episode public reactions
Sajal Aly's brother reacted on false allegations in light of Hadith
Sajal Aly's brother reacted on false allegations in light of Hadith
Sajal Aly and Imran Abbas bold video goes viral on social media
Sajal Aly and Imran Abbas bold video goes viral on social media
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story