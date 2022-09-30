Prabhas with a bow and arrow in First Look of Adipurush

This film has been eagerly anticipated.

Adipurush is another 2018 hit. This film has been eagerly anticipated. Fans’ enthusiasm has risen since this Om Raut directorial was unveiled. The film’s celebrity cast makes it hard to wait. Prabhas shared the first look of Adipurush on Instagram today. Kriti Sanon, Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, and Sunny Singh feature.

Prabhas posted the first poster for Adipurush on Instagram. On the poster, Prabhas is kneeling while holding a bow and arrow and pointing it toward the sky. He poses in front of a beautiful background with his new avatar and looks great. Prabhas wrote on this poster, “|| Aarambh ||Join us as we begin a magical journey on the Sarayu River Bank in Ayodhya, UP. #AdipurushInAyodhya Join us on Oct. 2 at 7:11 PM to see the first poster and teaser for our movie. #AdipurushTeaser The movie #Adipurush comes out in IMAX and 3D on January 12, 2023. .”

Adipurush is being filmed in both Hindi and Telugu at the same time by T-Series Films and Retrophiles. The movie is set to come out on January 12, 2023, in Telugu, Hindi, and dubbed versions in Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and other Indian and foreign languages. It is said to be one of the most expensive movies ever made in India.

Kriti will next appear in Ganapath: Part 1 with Tiger Shroff, Bhediya with Varun Dhawan, and Shehzada with Kartik Aaryan. Saif is filming Vikram Vedha with Hrithik Roshan. Prabhas will next appear in Salaar and Project K alongside Shruti Haasan.

