Prakash Jha talks about why ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ failed at the BO

Laal Singh Chaddha, Aamir Khan’s most recent film, fell flat with the audience. It was considered a box office failure and earned mixed reviews from critics. On the other hand, there were internet demands to boycott “Laal Singh Chaddha” and other responses to the movie. Filmmaker Prakash Jha, however, has a different viewpoint on the matter.

It’s a wake-up call for the industry, Prakash Jha said in an interview with a news portal. He continued by saying that they ought to realise that they are producing bakwaas.

He contends that producing movies requires more than just money, corporations, and huge actor fees. A good story must entertain while also enabling understanding, he continued.

Jha elaborated by saying that they ought to create stories that have a foundation. People from the Hindi industry are chatting in Hindi, but what are they producing? he questioned. They only produce remakes at a rapid pace.

‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ is the authorised Hindi translation of Tom Hanks’ iconic performance in the Hollywood classic ‘Forrest Gump. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh, and Naga Chaitanya all played significant roles in the Hindi version.