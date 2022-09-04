Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Prakash Jha talks about why ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ failed at the BO

Prakash Jha talks about why ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ failed at the BO

Articles
Advertisement
Prakash Jha talks about why ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ failed at the BO

Prakash Jha talks about why ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ failed at the BO

Advertisement
  • Filmmaker Prakash Jha, however, has a different viewpoint on the matter.
  • It’s a wake-up call for the industry, Prakash Jha said in an interview with a news portal.
  • He continued by saying that they ought to realise that they are producing bakwaas.
Advertisement

Laal Singh Chaddha, Aamir Khan’s most recent film, fell flat with the audience. It was considered a box office failure and earned mixed reviews from critics. On the other hand, there were internet demands to boycott “Laal Singh Chaddha” and other responses to the movie. Filmmaker Prakash Jha, however, has a different viewpoint on the matter.

Also Read

Hardik Pandya twins with his wife Natasa Stankovic and son
Hardik Pandya twins with his wife Natasa Stankovic and son

Natasa Stankovic posted a photo on Instagram of her day out with...

It’s a wake-up call for the industry, Prakash Jha said in an interview with a news portal. He continued by saying that they ought to realise that they are producing bakwaas.

He contends that producing movies requires more than just money, corporations, and huge actor fees. A good story must entertain while also enabling understanding, he continued.
Jha elaborated by saying that they ought to create stories that have a foundation. People from the Hindi industry are chatting in Hindi, but what are they producing? he questioned. They only produce remakes at a rapid pace.

Also Read

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra were in the spotlight the entire week: Read why
Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra were in the spotlight the entire week: Read why

Every week, nearly every day, Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra make news....

Advertisement

‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ is the authorised Hindi translation of Tom Hanks’ iconic performance in the Hollywood classic ‘Forrest Gump. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh, and Naga Chaitanya all played significant roles in the Hindi version.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Celebrity News, Entertainment News, Films News, Gossip News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story