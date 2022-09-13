Pratik Gandhi says that he never judges the characters I play

Pratik Gandhi aspires to improve and makes an effort to leave his imprint on each endeavor.

The actor says he wants to meet the demands of the public.

The 42-year-old is typically up for a challenge, but he has a few things that are particularly challenging.

Advertisement

Pratik Gandhi aspires to improve and makes an effort to leave his imprint on each endeavor. The actor says he wants to meet the demands of the public.

The actor from Scam 1992, who was most recently featured in the collection Modern Love: Mumbai, is aware of his strengths as a performer. “I can create and aim to make my roles look real on screen. What works for me is that I have never judged the characters I play. I approach each role with honesty and try to do my best. I feel less is more. When I am acting, my rule is to keep it simple,” he says.

Also Read Is Katrina Kaif brother dating Illeana D’Cruz? The diva is having a beachy birthday celebration this year and we...

What movies, including Phule, Dedh Bigha Zameen, an untitled comedy starring Vidya Balan, and Woh Ladki Hai Kahan, does Gandhi have to his credit? Featuring actor Taapsee Pannu and a web series planned about Mahatma Gandhi. Talking about his work style and mantra, he shares, “An actor has to know when to stop acting in front of the camera. I have to be physically and mentally fit to get into the psyche of a character, and not allow the role to affect me. But it is easier said than done. Every time you feel an emotion in front of the camera or on stage, your body goes through emotion and it takes a toll. Your body doesn’t know that you are acting and feels everything — be it anger or sadness or tears. So how does one emote and then come out of the emotion quickly is something I constantly learn.”

Also Read Rajkummar Rao says, “Nepotism will always be there” Rajkummar Rao says there are plenty of prospects in the sector. He...

Advertisement

The 42-year-old is typically up for a challenge, but he has a few things that are particularly challenging. “For me, getting dressed and stepping out for events is a big deal. It is tough to decide what to wear. I can roam the world in a pair of jeans and T-shirt, but at certain events, one has to look the part,” says Gandhi, who wants to do an action film in the future.