Pregnant Alia Bhatt looks stunning during pregnancy in pink dress

Alia Bhatt won’t be quitting anytime soon!

She layered the outfit with a matching jacket, which further elevated her look.

Alia Bhatt won’t be quitting anytime soon! The actress, who is expecting her first child with Ranbir Kapoor, has been actively promoting their next movie Brahmastra and dishing out some serious “lewks.” With just a few days till the movie’s premiere, the publicity has been going strong, and Alia’s most recent appearance has mesmerised us! The actress dressed to the nines for the Brahmastra pre-release event in Hyderabad. The most recent Instagram image from celebrity stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania has Alia looking fierce in a hot pink dress, and we have to admit, we’re pleased!

Anaita Shroff Adajania’s latest images of Alia Bhatt, who is expecting her first child, reveal her increasing baby tummy while wearing a pink and gold patterned attire. She improved her look by overlaying the outfit with a similar jacket. Alia donned gold hoops as jewellery and wore a little amount of makeup.

Last night, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were seen leaving for the pre-release screening of Brahmastra in Hyderabad at the Mumbai airport. The two wore casual clothes; Ranbir wore a blue t-shirt with trousers, while Alia wore a patterned black dress.

Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, Nagarjuna, and other actors also appear in the Ayan Mukerji-directed film Brahmastra. The first movie Alia and Ranbir appeared in together was this one. In the movie, it is said that Shah Rukh Khan would also make a cameo appearance and portray the part of Vanar Astra. On September 9, 2022, it will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

