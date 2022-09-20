Pregnant Chrissy Teigen finally feels her baby: ‘Don’t Need to Text My Doc’

Chrissy Teigen reacts to backlash she received online after revealing about life-saving abortion
Chrissy Teigen has responded to the backlash she faced after revealing her...
Chrissy Teigen is an American model and television personality. She made her professional modeling debut in the annual Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue in 2010.
The cookbook author, who is 36 years old, shared the latest news about her pregnancy on Monday, about six weeks after she first told the public that she and John Legend are having another child.
She wrote on Twitter, “I finally feel the baby so I don’t need to text my doc for a daily drive by ultrasound anymore.”
Monday, Legend shared an Instagram photo of Teigen in a flowy pink dress that showed off her baby bump. The two were getting ready for a fancy date night. Teigen held her baby bump in the picture, and she and John were smiling.
“Love me a tuxedo date night,” Legend, 43, captioned the post.
