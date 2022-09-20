Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Pregnant Chrissy Teigen finally feels her baby: ‘Don’t Need to Text My Doc’

Pregnant Chrissy Teigen finally feels her baby: ‘Don’t Need to Text My Doc’

Articles
Advertisement
Pregnant Chrissy Teigen finally feels her baby: ‘Don’t Need to Text My Doc’

Pregnant Chrissy Teigen finally feels her baby: ‘Don’t Need to Text My Doc’

Advertisement
  • Chrissy Teigen shared an Instagram photo of herself cradling her baby bump.
  • She and John Legend are expecting their third child.
  • She captioned her post, ‘Love me a tuxedo date night.’
Advertisement

Chrissy Teigen is an American model and television personality. She made her professional modeling debut in the annual Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue in 2010.

The cookbook author, who is 36 years old, shared the latest news about her pregnancy on Monday, about six weeks after she first told the public that she and John Legend are having another child.

She wrote on Twitter, “I finally feel the baby so I don’t need to text my doc for a daily drive by ultrasound anymore.”

Monday, Legend shared an Instagram photo of Teigen in a flowy pink dress that showed off her baby bump. The two were getting ready for a fancy date night. Teigen held her baby bump in the picture, and she and John were smiling.

“Love me a tuxedo date night,” Legend, 43, captioned the post.

Advertisement

Also Read

Chrissy Teigen reacts to backlash she received online after revealing about life-saving abortion
Chrissy Teigen reacts to backlash she received online after revealing about life-saving abortion

Chrissy Teigen has responded to the backlash she faced after revealing her...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story