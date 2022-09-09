Preity Zinta and her hubby are on vacation in Caribbean, see photo

Preity Zinta has been enjoying a family vacation with husband Gene Goodenough.

The couple are in the Caribbean island nation of Saint Lucia.

Taking to Instagram, Preity posted a picture of their trip.

Advertisement

Preity Zinta has shared a few posts giving fans looks inside her new get-away with her better half Quality Goodenough in the Caribbean island country of Holy person Lucia.

Taking to Instagram, Preity posted an image in which she got a kiss from Gene.

In the selfie, Preity grinned as Quality Goodenough gave a kiss on her cheek. Mountains, blue waters and plant life were found behind the scenes as the team shared an affection filled second. In the image, Preity wore a yellow and white outfit and dim shades. Quality settled on a blue shirt.

She subtitled the post, “Love is in the air (red heart emoji).”

The entertainer likewise added the hashtags- – PZ travel, St Lucia, let her move you and chime. She geo-labeled the area as St Lucia Islands West Indies. Responding to the post, a fan stated, “My favourite.”

Someone else remarked, “Lucky man.” A remark read, “Awesome.”

Advertisement

Preity likewise posted a selfie giving a brief look at herself with nature in the scenery.

In the photograph, Preity grinned as she tapped the selfie.

She apparently sat on a boat as she invested her energy outside. The entertainer subtitled the post, “St. Lucia feels like heaven on earth (red heart emoji). What a stunning place.”

She likewise added the hashtags- -PZ travel, let her inspire you and ting.” Preity geo-tagged the location as St Lucia.

Advertisement

Fans gave her adoration in the remarks area. An individual expressed, “The most beautiful woman in the world, love you.” “You look so pretty,” said a fan.

“And there’s stunning you in the stunning place,” read a remark.

“Heavenly beauty,” said an Instagram client.

“Gorgeous woman,” said another fan.

“Beautiful beautiful beautiful,” composed someone else.

Preity has been sharing pictures on her Instagram account including her and Quality from their West Indies excursion.

Advertisement

She sealed the deal with Quality in February 2016 in a confidential function in Los Angeles. In November 2021, she and Quality invited twins, Jai and Gia, through surrogacy.

She was most recently seen in Bhaiaji Superhit in 2018. The film likewise featured Bright Deol, Arshad Warsi, Ameesha Patel and Shreyas Talpade.

Preity is the co-proprietor of the Indian Chief Association cricket crew Punjab Lords and the proprietor of the South-African T20 Worldwide Association cricket crew Stellenbosch Kings.

Also Read Happy birthday Akshay Kumar: Here are his 5 upcoming movies Akshay Kumar turns 55 today. Having made his debut in Bollywood with...

Advertisement