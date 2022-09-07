Preity Zinta shares photo dump from her West Indies vacay

One of Bollywood’s most beautiful actresses is Preity Zinta.

One of Bollywood’s most beautiful actresses is Preity Zinta. She made her Bollywood debut in the 1998 film Dil Se, and she has a sizable social media fan base. The actress has been absent from the big screen for a while now. She hasn’t exactly been out of the spotlight, though. On social media, Preity continues to interact with and amuse her followers by sharing frequent life updates, cute pictures, and heartwarming throwbacks with her B-town friends. The actress posted a photo dump of her and her husband Gene Goodenough’s vacation to the West Indies on Tuesday.

The Dil Chahta Hai actress posted pictures of her vacation to Instagram with the hashtags “Island life #photodump #pztravel #ting.” Preity is attractive in the first image wearing a yellow monokini with a sense of elegance. She added a pair of golden hoops as an accessory to her outfit.

In the Mani Ratnam film Dil Se, Preity made her acting debut in a little part. Since then, she has appeared in a lot of movies, such as Soldier, Dil Chahta Hai, Koi Mil Gaya, Kal Ho Naa Ho, Veer-Zaara, and Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna. Since 2016, the actress and Gene Goodenough have been wed. Last year, they welcomed their twins Jai and Gia via surrogacy.

Preity and her husband Gene attended Karan Johar’s celebrity-studded 50th birthday party on May 25. The Veer Zaara actress posted a number of photos from the event on her social media accounts, in which she can be seen having a blast with other members of the business.

