Prince and Princess of Wales to visit nation for first time

The Prince and Princess of Wales will make their first visit to the country since assuming their titles.

On Tuesday, William and Kate will travel the length of Wales, first to Holyhead in Anglesey, North Wales, and then to Swansea in South West Wales.

Following the death of the Queen, the royal couple promised to return as soon as possible in order to “deepen the trust and respect” they have with the people of Wales.

They will visit the local RNLI Lifeboat Station while in Holyhead, where they will meet the crew, volunteers, and some of those who have previously been rescued by the team.

It is one of the oldest lifeboat stations on the Welsh coast, and members have received a total of 70 awards for gallantry over the years.

They will then walk to the Holyhead Marine and Cafe Bar, where they will meet representatives from local small businesses and organizations, such as the coastguard and sea cadets.

Holyhead is only a half-hour drive from the four-bedroom farmhouse the royal couple rented as newlyweds on Anglesey, or Ynys Mon, between 2010 and 2013, when William was an RAF search and rescue helicopter pilot.

Making their first home together in Wales is one of the reasons they say they have a “deep affection” for the country.

They also raised their eldest child, Prince George, there for the first few months of his life.

William’s first royal engagement, at the age of eight, was in Cardiff, Wales, with his mother, Diana, Princess of Wales.

After leaving Holyhead, they will travel to St Thomas Church in Swansea, which has been transformed into a community hub over the last two years.

The church now provides vital services to hundreds of people in the city, such as a non-profit cafe and homeless facilities such as food, showers, and toilets.

William and Kate will have the opportunity to meet volunteers from the church’s food bank as well as the Swansea Baby Basics initiative, which provides essential items like toiletries and clothing to vulnerable mothers.