Prince Andrew homecoming demand makes royals ‘rip hair out’

Duke of York will have to move aside and allow Charles and his family to take centre stage.

Cameron Walker, “I don’t think we’ll see a triumphant return to him as a working member of the Royal Family”.

This is given the settling out of court in that civil sexual assault case against him.

Advertisement

Prince Andrew’s yearning for a royal return is stifled.

Cameron Walker, a royal scholar, says the Duke of York will have to move aside and allow Charles and his family to take centre stage in the monarchy.

Mr Walker told Pandora Forsyth, the host, “I don’t think we’ll see a triumphant return to him as a working member of the Royal Family.

“I think that would really be frowned upon.”

This is given the “settling out of court in that civil sexual assault case against him, which he completely denies.”

Mr Walker said about Prince Andrew’s future, “I think he will very much live a private life out of the spotlight.

Advertisement

“Or, at least, that will be the hope of senior courtiers”.

Earlier, the Daily Express’ royal writer Richard Palmer said that “people in royal circles” were “truly ripping their hair out” over Andrew’s desire to return to public life.

Also Read Prince Andrew’s request for royal comeback is not granted Demands for Prince Andrew's regal comeback are causing the royals to "rip...