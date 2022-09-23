Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Prince Andrew is “desperate” for royal titles

Prince Andrew is “desperate” for royal titles

Articles
Advertisement
Prince Andrew is “desperate” for royal titles

Prince Andrew is “desperate” for royal titles

Advertisement
  • Royal analysts think Prince Andrew pleaded with Queen Elizabeth “extensively” before her passing for the restoration of his royal titles.
  • This accusation follows a mole’s earlier suggestion that the Queen would die soon, just a few months before she did.
  • The insider emphasised “just how much” Prince Andrew cared for his mother.
Advertisement

Royal analysts think Prince Andrew pleaded with Queen Elizabeth “extensively” before her passing for the restoration of his royal titles.

According to a source close to Globe Magazine’s most recent issue, Prince Andrew made the decision to spend his days with Queen Elizabeth in the months before her death.

The insider started off by emphasising “just how much” Before dying away, Prince Andrew urged his mother, the Queen, to restore his titles, patronages, and rights.

For those who are unaware, the sex scandal involving Prince Andrew’s allegedly pedophilic friend Jeffrey Epstein was the cause of his downfall.

This accusation follows a mole’s earlier suggestion that the Queen would die soon, just a few months before she did.

When the mole made his allegations, Queen Elizabeth “was barely able to walk and stand on the palace balcony to view the Jubilee parades, but it looks like that may be the last time she’ll do that. Her days are numbered, and royal family members are struggling to say goodbye – or get back in her good graces.”

Advertisement

Also Read

Prince Andrew desired the overthrow of King Charles III
Prince Andrew desired the overthrow of King Charles III

Prince Andrew worked to prevent King Charles from succeeding Queen Elizabeth as...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story