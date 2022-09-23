Royal analysts think Prince Andrew pleaded with Queen Elizabeth “extensively” before her passing for the restoration of his royal titles.

This accusation follows a mole’s earlier suggestion that the Queen would die soon, just a few months before she did.

The insider emphasised “just how much” Prince Andrew cared for his mother.

According to a source close to Globe Magazine’s most recent issue, Prince Andrew made the decision to spend his days with Queen Elizabeth in the months before her death.

The insider started off by emphasising “just how much” Before dying away, Prince Andrew urged his mother, the Queen, to restore his titles, patronages, and rights.

For those who are unaware, the sex scandal involving Prince Andrew’s allegedly pedophilic friend Jeffrey Epstein was the cause of his downfall.

When the mole made his allegations, Queen Elizabeth “was barely able to walk and stand on the palace balcony to view the Jubilee parades, but it looks like that may be the last time she’ll do that. Her days are numbered, and royal family members are struggling to say goodbye – or get back in her good graces.”

