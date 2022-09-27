Prince Andrew is King Charles’ “dogwalker”

Cawthorne added that Andrew will be “lucky” if he keeps hold of his home, The Royal Lodge. Andrew has consistently embarrassed The Firm,” he added.

“Andrew could end up embarrassing them even more – so instead [Charles] would have to give him some ‘hush money’.

“Who would want him? What supermarket or school wants Andrew cutting the ribbon?”

Instead of handing them on to her son Charles, Prince Andrew will care after Queen Elizabeth’s two Welsh corgis, which the family presented to the late queen last year.

During lockdown, the Duke of York and his family gave the Queen with two pups to keep her occupied at Windsor while her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, was in hospital.