Prince Andrew not allowed to wear military uniform on Queen Elizabeth’s funeral

When his mother Queen Elizabeth’s coffin was carried Monday from the Palace of Holyroodhouse to St. Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh, Prince Andrew did not appear in a military uniform.
Prior to agreeing to a civil sexual assault case settlement in the US, the Duke of York had his military titles stripped away earlier this year.
Since Andrew is no longer a working member of the Royal Family, he will not wear a military uniform.
At the following ceremonial occasions in the coming days, working members of the Royal Family—including the King and the Prince of Wales—will don military uniforms:
— The service of thanksgiving at St Giles’ Cathedral, Edinburgh
— The procession to Westminster Hall and service of prayer and reflection
— The vigil at Westminster Hall
— The state funeral service at Westminster Abbey
— The committal service at St George’s Chapel Windsor
However, it has been decided that working royals won’t receive this honour. The state funeral for Elizabeth II will be held on September 19. During this occasion and four others the following week, working royals will parade in uniform.
Prior to travelling to California with his wife Meghan Markle in 2020, the Duke of Sussex took a break from his senior royal duties.
In contrast, Andrew abruptly retired from public life in 2019 in the wake of criticism surrounding his old friendship with paedophile millionaire Jeffrey Epstein.
Harry and Andrew won’t wear the uniforms that the Dukes have worn in the past at a number of engagements because they no longer have senior royal roles.
