Prince Andrew has written a moving tribute to Queen Elizabeth.

Prince Andrew retired from public life in 2019.

King Charles will decide his fate after her funeral.

In a heartfelt tribute to Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Andrew said: “Mummy, your love for a son, your compassion, your care, and your confidence I will remember forever.”

The heartfelt statement was accompanied by a black and white photo of the late Queen’s mother cradling the second son, who is no longer a working royal.

In honor of his brother Charles, the Duke of York concluded it with the words “God Save The King.”

Andrew said he “found your knowledge and wisdom limitless” and that he would miss the late monarch’s “insights, counsel, and humor.”

“Dear Mother, Dear Your Majesty, and Dear Mummy. It has been a pleasure and an honor to serve you, Your Majesty, replied Andrew.

Mother of the Nation, I know you are looking on honoring their respect. Your passion and personal service to our nation are exceptional and singular. Your people express their love and respect in so many various ways.

Many people’s hearts were warmed by Prince Andrews’ powerful and heartbreaking speech as he continued, “Mummy, your love for a son, your compassion, your care, and your confidence I will treasure forever. Your intellect and understanding are limitless to me and have no boundaries.

“I will miss your humor, wisdom, and insights. As one chapter of our experiences comes to an end, another one begins. I will always cherish and be grateful for you, and I will gladly walk into the new chapter with you by my side.

God protect The King,

Due to his relationship with paedophile millionaire Jeffrey Epstein, Prince Andrew retired from public life in 2019. He has given up his HRH style and lost his honorary military positions, including Colonel of the Grenadier Guards.

After Queen Elizabeth’s funeral, Andrew’s older brother King Charles would decide the Duke of York’s fate.

