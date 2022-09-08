Prince Charles becomes new king of UK

King Charles III will alter the official signature following the passing of Queen Elizabeth

Queen Elizabeth passes away at the age of 96.

Prince Charles, who was heir apparent to the throne, has now become the king.

He will officially take oath at a later date.

Following the passing of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles has assumed the role of King of England and has been given the title.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge revealed the news on their Instagram page, where Prince Charles was referred to as the next King of England following the Queen’s “peaceful” demise.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Duke and Duchess of Cornwall and Cambridge (@dukeandduchessofcambridge)

The Queen passed away quietly at Balmoral this afternoon, according to the official statement from Prince William and Kate Middleton. As a result, “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon,” and thus “The King and The Queen Consort [Prince Charles and Camilla] will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”

