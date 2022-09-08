Prince Charles becomes new king of UK

Prince Charles took Louis ‘charming connection’ ill Queen Elizabeth
The Duke of Cambridge's children is in line for big name changes....
Following the passing of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles has assumed the role of King of England and has been given the title.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge revealed the news on their Instagram page, where Prince Charles was referred to as the next King of England following the Queen’s “peaceful” demise.
AdvertisementAdvertisementView this post on InstagramAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisement
The Queen passed away quietly at Balmoral this afternoon, according to the official statement from Prince William and Kate Middleton. As a result, “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon,” and thus “The King and The Queen Consort [Prince Charles and Camilla] will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”
Catch all the Entertainment News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.