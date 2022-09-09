Prince Charles is yet to announce William as new prince of Wales

Charles is expected to be formally crowned King Charles III on Saturday.

William and Kate are now known as Duke and Duchess of Cornwall and Cambridge.

Archie and Lilibet are now prince and princess due to their great-grandmother’s death.

Prince William and Kate are now known as Duke and Duchess of Cornwall and Cambridge as he has acquired his father’s title of Duke of Cornwall after Prince Charles became the king.

With the succession of the crown, Charles, who was previously the prince of the Wales, is yet to give his title to his eldest son who is the next heir to the throne.

King Charles III will be the title of the new emperor. He is not the only person who will have his title changed.

As the spouse of the monarch, Camilla, Charles’ wife, has been given the title of Queen Consort.

Archie and Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor, children of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, are now officially prince and princess due to the passing of their great-grandmother. They can be addressed as HRH and prince or princess because they are now the monarch’s grandchildren.

On Saturday, Charles is anticipated to be formally crowned King. This will take place in front of the Accession Council, a ceremonial council, in St. James’ Palace in London.

