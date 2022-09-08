Prince Charles took Louis ‘charming connection’ ill Queen Elizabeth

Prince Harry tensions have Prince Charles’ advisors worried

Prince Charles advances up in the line of succession, and Prince George, Prince Louis, and Princess Charlotte are apparently in line for big name changes.
For the uninitiated, Prince William’s children all bear the title “His Royal Highness,” with Prince Louis in particular expected to undergo the “largest name change of all” among his siblings.
His Royal Highness Prince Louis Arthur Charles of Cambridge’s official name will alter dramatically when Prince William inherits the title of Prince of Wales.
The same will be said of his siblings Princess Charlotte and Prince George, Prince William’s successor.
While Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are expected to keep the Mountbatten-Windsor surname or be given a Cambridge dukedom title,
He is even in line to inherit the title of Duke of York if Prince Andrew dies before he marries himself.
This is significant because, prior to her father assuming the throne, Queen Elizabeth was known as Princess Elizabeth of York. She chose to give the title to Prince Andrew, her “favourite child,” when they married in 1986.
