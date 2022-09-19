Prince Edward and Sophie Wessex cry during Queen’s funeral

Prince Edward and Sophie Wessex were spotted wiping away tears.

During the late queen, Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral, Prince Edward and Sophie Wessex were seen wiping away tears.

As Her Majesty’s closest daughter-in-law, the Countess of Wessex, was spotted wiping away tears with a tissue.

During a particularly emotional event, the Queen’s youngest son was spotted wiping away his tears with his white gloves.

Along with King Charles III, the Queen Consort, Camilla, the Princess Royal, Anne and her husband Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Lawrence, and Prince Andrew, the Wessex couple was seated in the front row.

As he went into the ancient church for the service, the Duke of York was also seen crying.

2,000 mourners, including world leaders, prominent politicians, and other royals from around the world, gathered at the historic church on Monday, including members of the royal family.

