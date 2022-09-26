Prince Harry accused of making bad remarks to reporters

Harry reportedly made a “spectacularly disrespectful” remark to reporters during a tour of the South Pacific.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex spent 16 days touring the region before returning to the United States.

Prince Harry allegedly said, “Well, you shouldn’t have made me do it,” to reporters.

In his latest book, royal writer Valentine Low asserts that four years ago, Prince Harry made a “spectacularly disrespectful” remark to reporters during a tour to the South Pacific.

According to the author of “Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown,” this occurred when

Low said that the pair appeared after the plane landed, with Harry “sounding rushed” and saying “Thanks for coming.”

According to the author, Harry’s employees then informed him “how badly” the remark was taken, to which he allegedly responded, “Well, you shouldn’t have made me do it.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are now senior members of the royal family residing in the United States.

Recently, the couple was in the United Kingdom to attend the funeral of Queen Elizabeth, who passed away at the age of 96.

