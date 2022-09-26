Prince Harry accused of making bad remarks to reporters

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle received unexpected response after mailing King Charles
The couple spent Christmas 2019 in Canada with their son Archie, apart...
In his latest book, royal writer Valentine Low asserts that four years ago, Prince Harry made a “spectacularly disrespectful” remark to reporters during a tour to the South Pacific.
According to the author of “Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown,” this occurred when
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex spent sixteen days touring the region.
Low said that the pair appeared after the plane landed, with Harry “sounding rushed” and saying “Thanks for coming.”
According to the author, Harry’s employees then informed him “how badly” the remark was taken, to which he allegedly responded, “Well, you shouldn’t have made me do it.”
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are now senior members of the royal family residing in the United States.
Recently, the couple was in the United Kingdom to attend the funeral of Queen Elizabeth, who passed away at the age of 96.
Catch all the Entertainment News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.