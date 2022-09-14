Prince Harry and Andrew join others as Queen’s funeral leaves

All viewing locations are now full and no additional entry will be allowed.

750,000 people are expected to join the queue to see the queen lie-in-state procession.

King Charles III, his sons Prince William and Prince Harry, and the Queen’s children Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, and Prince Edward are following Queen Elizabeth’s coffin as it leaves Buckingham Palace for Westminster Hall.

The late Queen’s staff has also joined the procession in front of the casket.

As non-working royals, Prince Andrew and Harry wore morning dresses because they were not permitted to wear military uniforms. While King Charles III, Prince William, and Princess Anne wore civilian clothes, Prince Edward wore military uniforms.

The Queen’s coffin will be transported to Westminster Hall, where it will lay for four days until the official funeral.

According to organisers, all viewing locations are now full and no additional entry will be allowed: “If you are in the vicinity or about to come, please go to the Hyde Park screening spot to see the parade for the Lying-in-State on enormous screens.” A possible 350,000 people will miss witnessing the queen lie in the state due to lineups that are likely to reach up to ten miles long.

TfL commissioner Andy Byford stated that approximately 750,000 people are expected to join the queue to pay their respects.

