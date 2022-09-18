Prince Harry and Meghan are ‘beautiful couple’: Nicole Kidman

Nicole Kidman actress calls them a “beautiful couple.”

The Big Little Lies actress discussed her favorite experience with the pair.

Harry and Meghan were concerned about the security situation.

In a recently discovered video, Nicole Kidman showed admiration for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s relationship.

The Big Little Lies actress discussed her favourite experience with the pair before the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s royal trip of Australia.

Harry and Meghan were described by Nicole as a “beautiful couple” who don’t require any guidance.

“Oh my goodness no, I believe they have already succeeded in converting the Australian populace, the actor told Marie Claire. “They are so tremendously adorable that I don’t think they need any advice.

What a lovely couple, she remarked.

“I loved her holding the umbrella while he was talking,” Nicole continued.

It was very lovely and sweet, she continued.

The Sussexes, meanwhile, just learned that Archie and Lillibet will not receive HRH status.

Harry and Meghan were concerned about the security situation, and as prince and princess, they are entitled to certain levels of royal security, a source told media.

“Over the past week, there have been numerous discussions. Archie and Lilibet are prince and princess, they have insisted.

But the fact that Archie and Lilibet cannot assume the title HRH has left them indignant.”

