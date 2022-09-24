Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were photographed holding hands after the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

It was the couple’s first public outing since leaving the royal family.

The parents of Archie Harrison and Lilibet Diana apparently wanted to convey their closeness and love to the royals.

At the solemn occasion of Queen Elizabeth’s burial, Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle attracted notice when they were photographed holding hands and seemingly communicating to their royal relatives and detractors about their close relationship.

The Duke and Duchess were photographed walking hand in hand after Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, drawing a lot of public attention.

Prior to that, William and Harry were spotted greeting visitors in front of Windsor Castle with the help of their wives, Catherine and Meghan. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made news at that time as well with their actions.

It was the first time the two spouses have been spotted together since Harry and Meghan publicly announced their departure from the royal family following a string of scandals.

Since the two of them showed up together during Queen’s funeral, a lot of attention has been paid to Harry and Meghan’s physical demonstrations of affection. The parents of Archie Harrison and Lilibet Diana apparently wanted to convey to the royal family their closeness and love.

