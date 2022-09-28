Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are described as horrid teenagers

People have criticized Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for being ‘awful teenage’ bosses to work for.

Insights from the press secretary at Buckingham Palace, Jason Knauf, have been made public in Courtiers.

The information was provided in an email sent to Simon Case, Prince William’s personal secretary, in 2018.

If you’re unaware, it described Meghan Markle’s behavior as having “extremely severe concerns” and stated, “I am quite concerned that the duchess was able to bully two PAs out of the household in the previous year” The duchess seemed determined to have someone in her sights at all times.

Meghan Markle allegedly said, “It’s not my responsibility to coddle people,” in response to being instructed to treat staff with “greater respect.”

Meghan has also drawn criticism for ranting at Samantha Cohen, a private assistant, before a flight to Australia because she would “constantly” have to defend Harry and Meghan while absorbing all of their abuse.

Sam constantly made it apparent that it was like working for a couple of teenagers, according to Cohen’s friend. They strained her to the breaking point and were impossible. She was depressed.

