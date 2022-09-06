Advertisement
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are welcomed with ‘red carpet’ in Germany

Articles
  • Prince Harry and Meghan Markle signed the “Golden” guestbook in Dusseldorf’s Town Hall.
  • The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are in Germany as part of their tour of Europe.
  • They are in the nation to mark the one-year countdown to Harry’s Invictus Games.
The red carpet was put out for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle when they arrived in Germany today, September 6, as part of their continued unofficial tour of the UK and Europe.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who are in the nation to mark the one-year countdown to Harry’s Invictus Games, were greeted with a royal welcome when they emerged in front of awaiting crowds in the Town Hall in Dusseldorf.

Almost fifty years after the Queen also signed the same logbook during a visit to the city in the 1960s, Prince Harry and Meghan both signed the “Golden” guestbook in Dusseldorf’s Town Hall as part of their tour.

According to a police source cited by The Mail Online, road barricades will be placed up in Dusseldorf to ensure that Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and their security entourage would not encounter any problems while travelling.

Brigadier General Alfred Marstaller, the chief executive of the Invictus Games Düsseldorf, also stated that the city was “honoured” to receive the royal couple.

