Prince Harry and Meghan Markle aspire to be “King and Queen”?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have come under criticism for allegedly desiring the titles of King and Queen.

Meghan McCain, an American columnist and commentator, made this harsh charge.

She accused the Sussex of attempting to prolong the infighting in the Royal family.

She started by telling the Daily Mail in one of her most recent essays, “Meghan doesn’t mind tearing the Royal family apart.”

“And here’s why – Harry and Meghan are in the business of Harry and Meghan. And when they’re creating chaos, business is good.”

“Because these professional troublemakers have made their choice.”

When asked about the reunion of the brothers, she added, “To be blunt – they want to be King Harry and Queen Meghan. What happens from here is anyone’s guess. But here’s mine: This peace is temporary. It’s more of a ceasefire.”

Before conclusion, the pundit accused the Sussex of attempting to prolong the infighting and concluded, “The spotlight will never be on them the way it is on William and Kate. They have made it abundantly clear over the past two years that is an unacceptable way for them to live.”

“So, the next best thing for Harry and Meghan and Co. is to keep everyone fighting. To be a little bit crass, it is better for business for them if we’re divided.”

