Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘equally complicit’ in Megxit

In response to a new bombshell book about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, that Prince Harry was supposed ‘just as complicit’ in the 2020 Megxit as his wife Meghan Markle, Royal expert Danielle Elser stated.

Elser agreed with what Valentine Low said in her new book, Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown. In it, she says that Prince Harry was a big reason why royal staff were upset and there was trouble in the Royal Household, which led to their leaving the family.

Elser wrote about her thoughts in an article for news.com.au. She said, “Perhaps that comes down to the fact that to accept Meghan wasn’t the key agitator who must shoulder the full responsibility for Megxit then we have to admit that the Harry we loved for all those years, the eternally cheeky chappie, was in truth a deeply unhappy man.”

“Maybe I’m getting far too philosophical for a Monday but does that make us also complicit in his suffering back then? Or do we feel slightly duped that the prince we thought we knew was only really a front?” she asked.

Elser then said, “Over the decades we have accepted a series of largely one-dimensional versions of Harry: Harry the lost boy, Harry the party boy, Harry the committed military man and Harry the lovestruck newlywed.”

“Since the events of January 8, 2020 what the world has been forced to face is the reality of a much more complicated and turbulent Harry and that is a much harder and more problematic story to tell,” she said at the end.

