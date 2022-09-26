Harry and Meghan fears the King may strip their children’s titles.

Archie and Lilibet are entitled to royal titles as monarch’s grandchildren.

King was concentrating on the period of grief.

Advertisement

According to a royal analyst, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘fear’ King Charles III because he controls the future of their children Archie Harrison and Lilibet Diana.

An expert claims that Charles and Harry are becoming more irritated with each other since he is taking so long to decide whether to declare Archie and Lilibet prince and princess.

The children are entitled to the titles as the monarch’s grandchildren, but on the Royal Family’s website, they are still listed as “Master” and “Miss,” according to royal experts.

“Prince Harry and Meghan are thought to fear the King may strip Archie and Lilibet of their titles, after his hesitation to instantly recognise their heightened position after the Queen’s death,” royal expert Roya Nikkah stated.

Sources also reported that a spokeswoman had stated that the King was concentrating on the period of grief. You probably won’t be familiar with any other titles throughout that time. I have no doubt that there will eventually be discussions.

Also Read