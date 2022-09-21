Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been ‘locked out’ of the US

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were barred from entering the United States.

This was revealed by an inside source close to The Spectator, through royal commentator Kara Kennedy.

Organizers did not invite them due to their “capacity to share,” according to Ms Kennedy.

Advertisement

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were allegedly barred from entering the United States. Following their attempted return.

This bombshell revelation was provided by an inside source close to The Spectator, through royal commentator Kara Kennedy.

The insider in Los Angeles also said that “the main reason for them being excluded is that organizers know that all media attention would be on them and take away from the event or people there to celebrate.”

Ms Kennedy went on to explain that Meghan and Harry were denied an invitation due to their “capacity to share.”

She has previously admitted, “You and your partner can buy a mansion in the right zip code, hang out with the right people and say the right things at the right charity events, but that doesn’t make you a Hollywood power couple.”